U.S. – Italy Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop 2025

Jim Hamilton, Political-Economic Section Chief at U.S. Consulate Milan, addresses representatives from the city of Udine, Aviano and Maniago, Italian military “Friuli Venezia Giulia” regional command, U.S. Consulate Milan, U.S. Embassy Rome’s Office of Defense Cooperation, U.S. Air Force in Aviano, the Slovenian Army, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Italian Carabinieri, during the Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop in Udine, Italy, June 11, 2025. The workshop focused on Natura 2000, which is a network of nature protection areas in the territory of the European Union. It is made up of Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas designated under the Habitats Directive and the Birds Directive, respectively. The network includes both terrestrial and Marine Protected Areas. The event dialogue was designed to increase and improve a developing relationship between military and civilian representatives. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)