Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, speaks with Chief Machinist's Mate Kevin Delacruz, from Dededo, Guam, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, June 9, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)
