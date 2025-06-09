Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley Welding Evolution [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Gridley Welding Evolution

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Harrison Helmer, from Covington, Louisiana, welds a vending machine aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, June 10, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 21:52
    Photo ID: 9114022
    VIRIN: 250610-N-AS506-1018
    Resolution: 2432x3648
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gridley Welding Evolution [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gridley
    Deployment

