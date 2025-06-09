Shoup pulls out of Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEA OF JAPAN (June 10, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors lower the pilot’s ladder aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) during sea and anchor, June 10. Shoup is assigned to Carrier Strike Group 5. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)