    Shoup pulls out of Yokosuka [Image 1 of 6]

    Shoup pulls out of Yokosuka

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (June 10, 2025) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Ivan Wang, from Queens, N.Y., handles line on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) during sea and anchor, June 10. Shoup is assigned to Carrier Strike Group 5. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 06.15.1925
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 21:09
    Photo ID: 9113981
    VIRIN: 250610-N-PV534-1036
    This work, Shoup pulls out of Yokosuka [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Victoria Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

