Shoup conducts small arms gun shoot

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2025) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Alexander Montegrejo, from San Francisco, fires a Beretta M9 pistol on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86), June 14. Shoup is assigned to Carrier Strike Group 5. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)