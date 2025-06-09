Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shoup conducts small arms gun shoot [Image 2 of 7]

    Shoup conducts small arms gun shoot

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2025) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Sean Lopezsantos, from Harker Heights, Texas, fires a Beretta M9 pistol on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86), June 14. Shoup is assigned to Carrier Strike Group 5. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    VIRIN: 250614-N-PV534-1061
    M9
    underway
    Navy
    DDG 86
    CTF70
    CSG-5

