EODMU5 Republic of Singapore Naval Diving Unit UNDET Training

APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 13, 2025) — Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and members of the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Naval Diving Unit conduct an underwater detonation exercise in Apra Harbor, Guam, June 13, 2025.
This bilateral training enhances interoperability and strengthens explosive ordnance disposal capabilities between the U.S. Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Ivan Skvaril)
