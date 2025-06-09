Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU5 Republic of Singapore Naval Diving Unit UNDET Training [Image 9 of 13]

    EODMU5 Republic of Singapore Naval Diving Unit UNDET Training

    GUAM

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 13, 2025) — Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and members of the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Naval Diving Unit conduct an underwater detonation exercise in Apra Harbor, Guam, June 13, 2025.

    This bilateral training enhances interoperability and strengthens explosive ordnance disposal capabilities between the U.S. Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Ivan Skvaril)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 20:29
    Photo ID: 9113967
    VIRIN: 250613-N-DB921-7547
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, EODMU5 Republic of Singapore Naval Diving Unit UNDET Training [Image 13 of 13], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commander Fleet Activities Chinhae
    Navy EOD
    Republic of Singapore (Singapore)
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5
    U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F)
    U.S. Pacific Fleet

