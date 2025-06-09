CP25 Surgeries Aboard USNS Comfort

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (June 12, 2025) U.S. Navy surgeons, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), perform a hernia surgery on a Grenadian citizen aboard Comfort during Continuing Promise 2025 in St. George’s, Grenada, June 12, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 14:56
|Photo ID:
|9113732
|VIRIN:
|250612-N-DI219-1097
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|ST. GEORGE'S, GD
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
