    CP25 Surgeries Aboard USNS Comfort [Image 1 of 4]

    CP25 Surgeries Aboard USNS Comfort

    ST. GEORGE'S, GRENADA

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonas Womack 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (June 12, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Trinity Mitchell, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), sets up medical instruments for a surgery aboard Comfort during Continuing Promise 2025 in St. George’s, Grenada, June 12, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 14:56
    Photo ID: 9113730
    VIRIN: 250612-N-DI219-1020
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: ST. GEORGE'S, GD
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CP25 Surgeries Aboard USNS Comfort [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonas Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    US Navy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

