    54th Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Final Ceremony, Transitions to 173rd Combat Engineer Company [Image 27 of 38]

    54th Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Final Ceremony, Transitions to 173rd Combat Engineer Company

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Lora 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade gather at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, to honor the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion during its final ceremony, June 13, 2025. The event marked the official farewell to outgoing commander Lt. Col. Travis N. Toole and the unit’s restructuring into the newly designated 173rd Combat Engineer Company.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Lora)

