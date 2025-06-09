54th Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Final Ceremony, Transitions to 173rd Combat Engineer Company

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade gather at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, to honor the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion during its final ceremony, June 13, 2025. The event marked the official farewell to outgoing commander Lt. Col. Travis N. Toole and the unit’s restructuring into the newly designated 173rd Combat Engineer Company.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Lora)