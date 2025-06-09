Mount Whitney Conducts Damage Control Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250614-N-ZQ263-1004 BALTIC SEA (June 14, 2025) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Sara Kangas conduct pipe-patching during a damage control drill aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in support of exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25). BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Lagadi)