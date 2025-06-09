Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mount Whitney Conducts Damage Control Drill [Image 1 of 2]

    Mount Whitney Conducts Damage Control Drill

    BALTIC SEA

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Lagadi 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250614-N-ZQ263-1004 BALTIC SEA (June 14, 2025) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Sara Kangas conduct pipe-patching during a damage control drill aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in support of exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25). BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 06:18
    Photo ID: 9113358
    VIRIN: 250614-N-ZQ263-1004
    Resolution: 5784x3848
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Mount Whitney Conducts Damage Control Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Damage Control
    Pipe Patching
    BALTOPS
    LCC 20

