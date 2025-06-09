The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) marches down 15th Street in The Army Birthday Parade. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, June 14, 2025 in Washington.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 01:35
|Photo ID:
|9113217
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-BN614-6385
|Resolution:
|4161x2972
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250th Army Birthday Parade in Washington [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.