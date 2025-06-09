Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Army Birthday Parade in Washington [Image 6 of 16]

    250th Army Birthday Parade in Washington

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) marches down 15th Street in The Army Birthday Parade. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, June 14, 2025 in Washington.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    The Old Guard
    Fife and Drum Corps
    military parade
    Commander in Chiefs Guard
    Army 250
    Army Birthday Parade

