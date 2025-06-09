[Khaan Quest 2025] Khaan Quest kicks off with an opening ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, stand in formation during the opening ceremony for Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)