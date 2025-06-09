Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [Khaan Quest 2025] Khaan Quest kicks off with an opening ceremony

    [Khaan Quest 2025] Khaan Quest kicks off with an opening ceremony

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel “JB” B. Vowell the Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Pacific, gives opening remarks, during the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest 2025 on June 14, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolia Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 19:31
    Photo ID: 9112533
    VIRIN: 250614-A-WA435-4247
    Resolution: 1816x1692
    Size: 383.26 KB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    KhaanQuest25, Readiness, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, Partnership

