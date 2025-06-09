Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. National Guard observes U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday [Image 20 of 20]

    Pa. National Guard observes U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    PHILADELPHIA – The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, joined by other Army senior leaders and elected officials gathered here today to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday in the city where it was born. Roughly 80 Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers, from the 28th Infantry Division, the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team and 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment which can trace its lineage back to Franklin’s original Associators and were on hand to showcase the Guard’s through static displays of weapons and equipment, including Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and M777 Howitzer. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 19:12
    Photo ID: 9112529
    VIRIN: 250614-Z-CQ783-1020
    Resolution: 5495x2926
    Size: 12.06 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Pa. National Guard observes U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday

    Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    Army Birthday
    Army 250

