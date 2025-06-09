Pa. National Guard observes U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILADELPHIA – The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, joined by other Army senior leaders and elected officials gathered here today to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday in the city where it was born. Roughly 80 Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers, from the 28th Infantry Division, the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team and 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment which can trace its lineage back to Franklin’s original Associators and were on hand to showcase the Guard’s through static displays of weapons and equipment, including Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and M777 Howitzer. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)