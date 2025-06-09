Pa. National Guard observes U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday

Photo By Wayne Hall | PHILADELPHIA – The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, joined...... read more read more Photo By Wayne Hall | PHILADELPHIA – The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, joined by other Army senior leaders and elected officials gathered here today to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday in the city where it was born. Roughly 80 Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers, from the 28th Infantry Division, the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team and 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment which can trace its lineage back to Franklin’s original Associators and were on hand to showcase the Guard’s through static displays of weapons and equipment, including Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and M777 Howitzer. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall) see less | View Image Page

PHILADELPHIA – The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, joined by other Army senior leaders and elected officials gathered here today to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday in the city where it was born.

The U.S. Army was established by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1775, more than a year before the Declaration of Independence.

Coincidentally, the U.S. Army was also founded in the very same city where the Pennsylvania National Guard began some 28 years earlier as Benjamin Franklin created the Associators, a group of roughly 600 “gentlemen and merchants” established for a common defense against Indian raiders and French privateers, here in 1747.

In addition to being the birthplace of the Army, Pennsylvania is also home to several other important locations in the Army’s history, including Valley Forge, where the Continental Army spent the winter of 1777 through 1778 and emerged a stronger, more lethal fighting force. As well as Gettysburg, site of a Civil War battle that many consider the war’s turning point.

“From Valley Forge to Gettysburg, from the beaches of Normandy to the streets of Baghdad and in places far from home – where Americans may never know the names or stories – our Soldiers have stood in the breach,” Pippy said during the Stripes and Stars Festival’s opening ceremony. “They have fought for independence, unity, justice and the ideals enshrined in our Constitution. Each chapter of our Army’s history has been written not in ink, but in courage, sacrifice and an unwavering sense of duty.

“But our Army is not Just identified by its battles or victories – it is defined by its people,” said Pippy, the 55th Adjutant General of Pennsylvania. “It is the Soldier standing post in a distant land on a quiet night. It is the family back home waiting, worrying, supporting. It is the drill sergeant forging young Americans into disciplined warriors. It is the medic running toward danger to save a comrade. It is the supply sergeant, the cyber specialist, the engineer, the chaplain – all united by one mission, one oath and one flag.”

Since its inception, U.S. Army Soldiers, families and civilians have supported our nation, bearing true faith and allegiance to the country, the U.S. Constitution, the Army, their units and fellow team members. The Army has dedicated itself to fighting and winning the nation’s wars and continually transforming be prepared for whatever the future of warfare holds.

“Since 1775, American Soldiers have represented the very best of our nation. They embody courage, sacrifice and strength. Sworn to defend the Constitution and our core American values, American Soldiers have fought against anyone who might threaten our country,” said Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll.” They are the most lethal land fighting force the world has ever seen. The U.S. Army has upheld this legacy for 250 years, and we will carry this legacy into the future.”

The day’s festivities on Independence Mall here included a variety of exhibits and demonstrations to provide the public with a little taste of the Army and its history, including an engineer robot from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and a brief parade featuring colors from multiple military units with historic ties to original Continental Army..

No birthday celebration would be complete however, without cake.

Pippy was joined for the cake-cutting ceremony by a group of Army senior leaders – Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James J. Mingus; U.S. Army Recruiting Command Commanding General Lt. Gen. Johnny K. Davis; and U.S. Army Reserve 99th Readiness Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, just a few steps from where we’re gathered, a room full of delegates argued over a very serious question that still echoes today,” said Gen. James J. Mingus, 39th vice chief of staff of the Army. “What kind of county do we want to be, and who is willing to defend it? The U.S. Army was born out of that argument

“There was no nation yet, no capital, no constitution, no presidency. They had names to sign and grievances to list but not much else,” Mingus said referring to the Second Continental Congress. “Yet they understood one thing clearly … their belief of a free and independent nation would not survive without someone to defend those beliefs. So they called for regiments, and volunteers answered.”

One other significant highlight of the day was a mass enlistment ceremony, as 250 future Soldiers swore their oath of enlistment into the U.S. Army.

Several Army Birthday activities were scheduled in and around the greater Philadelphia area, to include Valley Forge National Historical Park June 13-15. Collectively these events mark the start of The American Revolutionary War 250th Year Commemoration, with events that will occur from now through 2033.

Roughly 80 Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers, from the 28th Infantry Division, the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team and 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment which can trace its lineage back to Franklin’s original Associators and were on hand to showcase the Guard’s through static displays of weapons and equipment, including Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and M777 Howitzer.

The weekend’s events will conclude June 15 with a reenactment of Gen. George Washington’s commissioning, and his departure for Boston to take command of the Continental Army. First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry, a ceremonial unit that draws its members from A Troop, 1st Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, which is part of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, will play a key role in the reenactment.