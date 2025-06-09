Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marking Milestones: 250 Years of the Army, Another for our Commander [Image 4 of 5]

    Marking Milestones: 250 Years of the Army, Another for our Commander

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrated the Army’s 250th birthday with a cake at the Regional Field Office where they also recognized Regional Commander Lt. Col. Loftin’s birthday, Asheville, North Carolina, June 14,2025. The day honored centuries of service and sacrifice while also celebrating the leadership and dedication of those continuing the mission today (U.S. Army photos by Kaylee Wendt).

    This work, Marking Milestones: 250 Years of the Army, Another for our Commander [Image 5 of 5], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

