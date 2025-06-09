Marking Milestones: 250 Years of the Army, Another for our Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrated the Army’s 250th birthday with a cake at the Regional Field Office where they also recognized Regional Commander Lt. Col. Loftin’s birthday, Asheville, North Carolina, June 14,2025. The day honored centuries of service and sacrifice while also celebrating the leadership and dedication of those continuing the mission today (U.S. Army photos by Kaylee Wendt).