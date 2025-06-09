A kid takes part in the NFL Skills and Drills exhibit during the 250th Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The festival is an opportunity for the public to interact with Soldiers, Army astronauts, NFL representatives, and Medal of Honor recipients as the Army celebrates its 250th anniversary. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Georgina Gray)
This work, 250th Army Birthday Festival [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Georgina Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.