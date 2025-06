QLLEX supports Defense Logistics Agency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Jordan T. Shepard from the 705th Transportation Company reverses to hook up to a fuel trailer during QLLEX to transport fuel for Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) at Fort Dix, N.J., June 6. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Elizabeth Ohloff /649th Regional Support Group)