Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    QLLEX supports Defense Logistics Agency [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    QLLEX supports Defense Logistics Agency

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Maj. Elizabeth Ohloff 

    649th Regional Support Group

    Pfc. Jordan T. Shepard from the 705th Transportation Company reverses to hook up to a fuel trailer during QLLEX to transport fuel for Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) at Fort Dix, N.J., June 6. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Elizabeth Ohloff /649th Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 00:24
    Photo ID: 9111471
    VIRIN: 250604-A-SM945-1859
    Resolution: 4208x2975
    Size: 488.55 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QLLEX supports Defense Logistics Agency [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Elizabeth Ohloff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    QLLEX supports Defense Logistics Agency
    QLLEX supports Defense Logistics Agency
    QLLEX supports Defense Logistics Agency
    QLLEX supports Defense Logistics Agency
    QLLEX supports Defense Logistics Agency
    QLLEX supports Defense Logistics Agency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MojaveFalcon25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download