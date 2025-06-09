NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise

BELLE CHASSE, La. (June 12, 2025) – A Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, wires electrical through a southwest Asia hut during "Operation Turning Point", a field training exercise (FTX) in Belle Chasse, La., June 12, 2025. Operation Turning Point is a field exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 19:11
|Photo ID:
|9111151
|VIRIN:
|250613-N-JQ001-1276
|Resolution:
|8368x5584
|Size:
|24.79 MB
|Location:
|BELLE CHASSE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
