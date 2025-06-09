NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BELLE CHASSE, La. (June 12, 2025) – A Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, checks movement outside the entry control point, prepared to engage the aggressors, during "Operation Turning Point", a field training exercise (FTX) in Belle Chasse, La., June 12, 2025. Operation Turning Point is a field exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)