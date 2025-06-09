Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis Airmen deliver humanitarian aid to Central America [Image 11 of 11]

    Travis Airmen deliver humanitarian aid to Central America

    GUATEMALA

    06.09.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Yasmeen Joachim Jordan 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron and the 860th Maintenance Squadron pose with humanitarian aid recipients on a flight line at La Aurora International Airport, Guatemala, June 9, 2025. As part of the Denton program, a C-17 Globemaster III aircrew assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California delivered approximately 55,000 pounds of humanitarian aid donated by Non-Governmental Organizations to El Salvador and Guatemala, supporting communities in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Yasmeen Joachim Jordan)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 19:03
    Photo ID: 9111148
    VIRIN: 250609-F-RW311-1001
    This work, Travis Airmen deliver humanitarian aid to Central America [Image 11 of 11], by 2nd Lt. Yasmeen Joachim Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Airmen deliver humanitarian aid to Central America

    C-17
    Denton Mission
    content collection week

