Travis Airmen deliver humanitarian aid to Central America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron and the 860th Maintenance Squadron pose with humanitarian aid recipients on a flight line at La Aurora International Airport, Guatemala, June 9, 2025. As part of the Denton program, a C-17 Globemaster III aircrew assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California delivered approximately 55,000 pounds of humanitarian aid donated by Non-Governmental Organizations to El Salvador and Guatemala, supporting communities in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Yasmeen Joachim Jordan)