U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron and the 860th Maintenance Squadron pose with humanitarian aid recipients on a flight line at La Aurora International Airport, Guatemala, June 9, 2025. As part of the Denton program, a C-17 Globemaster III aircrew assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California delivered approximately 55,000 pounds of humanitarian aid donated by Non-Governmental Organizations to El Salvador and Guatemala, supporting communities in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Yasmeen Joachim Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 19:03
|Photo ID:
|9111148
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-RW311-1001
|Resolution:
|4474x2517
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|GT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Travis Airmen deliver humanitarian aid to Central America [Image 11 of 11], by 2nd Lt. Yasmeen Joachim Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis Airmen deliver humanitarian aid to Central America
No keywords found.