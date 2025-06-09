Travis Airmen deliver humanitarian aid to Central America

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron (AS) and 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) from Travis Air Force Base delivered humanitarian aid to Central America in support of the Denton Program June 6-9, 2025.



The mission was conducted as part of the Department of Defense’s Denton Program, which enables U.S. military aircraft to transport humanitarian cargo donated by U.S.-based Non-Governmental Organizations to developing nations in need. The Travis aircrew delivered approximately 55,000 pounds of essential supplies to El Salvador and Guatemala, including nonperishable food items, medical supplies, hygiene products, clothing and school equipment.



In addition to delivering aid, the crew accomplished key training objectives including flight planning, low-level operations and aerial refueling with a KC-46A Pegasus. The mission allowed aircrew members to sharpen their skills while adapting to varying weather conditions and unfamiliar airfields. It also served as a mentorship opportunity for seasoned crew members to train younger Airmen in a real-world environment.



“Instructing helps me out a lot—being able to offer guidance allows me to hone my skill set,” said Tech. Sgt. Brian Dixon, 21st AS instructor loadmaster. “If you don’t use it, you lose it. It’s about the familiarity of being on the aircraft.”



At the start of the mission, the C-17 Globemaster III crew encountered maintenance challenges. Flying crew chiefs worked to troubleshoot and resolve the issues, ensuring the aircraft was able to continue the humanitarian mission.



“It’s all about keeping the jet inspected and staying on your toes,” said Senior Airman Alberto Martinez-Calleja, 860th AMXS C-17 flying crew chief. “When you’re away from home station, it’s up to the flying crew chiefs to troubleshoot and repair.”



Delivering cargo to El Salvador was especially meaningful for Martinez-Calleja, who is of Salvadoran heritage.



“I love it, and I am very happy and fortunate to be able to be a part of this mission and support my people,” he said. “My family is very proud that I am a part of this and thankful that the United States, the Air Force, do missions like this.”



While the primary purpose of the mission was humanitarian relief, it also reinforced the importance of flexibility and teamwork. The crew navigated challenging weather conditions, including avoiding ash from a recent volcanic eruption in Guatemala, prompting rerouting and coordination with international agencies to ensure the successful delivery of cargo.



“It’s amazing seeing the cargo delivered into the hands of truly incredible people who are making a positive difference in the world,” said Capt. Emily Roeder, 21st AS C-17 pilot. “Missions like these ultimately help those who need it most.”



The humanitarian cargo was received by local organizations, who will distribute the supplies to communities in need. During the offload process, recipients expressed gratitude for the Denton Program and the Airmen involved.



“I hope you know that there are 71 little girls in a rural village in Guatemala that are so incredibly blessed and who have access now to resources that otherwise they would never have,” said Molly Noonan de Martinez from Ceiba Vida International. “You all are changing lives and we are very thankful for the Denton Program.”



For more information on the Denton Program, visit https://www.ustranscom.mil/mov/denton.cfm.

