NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (June 8 ,2025) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, man a M240B machine gun and prepare to engage the aggressors during "Operation Turning Point", a field training exercise (FTX) onboard Camp Shelby, Miss., June 8, 2025. Operation Turning Point is a field exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)