Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise

    HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (June 8 ,2025) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, prepare to engage the aggressors during "Operation Turning Point", a field training exercise (FTX) onboard Camp Shelby, Miss., June 8, 2025. Operation Turning Point is a field exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 18:41
    Photo ID: 9111131
    VIRIN: 250608-N-JQ001-3651
    Resolution: 7189x5135
    Size: 25.32 MB
    Location: HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise
    NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Training Exercise
    Seabees
    Gulfport
    NMCB11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download