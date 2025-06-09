U.S. Navy Divers, Latvian Divers Remove Pylons During BALTOPS 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIEPAJA, Latvia— U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team 1, Construction Dive Detachment Alpha, observe the safe removal of a pylon from the waters as part of exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) in Liepaja, Latvia, June 12, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gilbert Bolibol)