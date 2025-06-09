Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Divers, Latvian Divers Remove Pylons During BALTOPS 25 [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Divers, Latvian Divers Remove Pylons During BALTOPS 25

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Gilbert Bolibol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    LIEPAJA, Latvia— U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team 1, Construction Dive Detachment Alpha, observe the safe removal of a pylon from the waters as part of exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) in Liepaja, Latvia, June 12, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gilbert Bolibol)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    VIRIN: 250612-N-WR119-1325
    This work, U.S. Navy Divers, Latvian Divers Remove Pylons During BALTOPS 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Gilbert Bolibol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CTF68
    NRNPASE-W
    Vice Chinfo
    BALTOPS25

