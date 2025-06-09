Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DASD(P) Kosovo Defense Minister Bilat [Image 6 of 6]

    DASD(P) Kosovo Defense Minister Bilat

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Kashif Basharat 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, European & NATO Policy Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy David A. Baker and Kosovo Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci participate in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 13, 2025. (DoD photo by Kashif Basharat)

