Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, European & NATO Policy Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy David A. Baker and Kosovo Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci participate in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 13, 2025. (DoD photo by Kashif Basharat)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9110267
|VIRIN:
|250613-D-SX673-2526
|Resolution:
|4991x3993
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DASD(P) Kosovo Defense Minister Bilat [Image 6 of 6], by Kashif Basharat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.