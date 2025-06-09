Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC - UK Cyber Defense Visit [Image 12 of 22]

    NC - UK Cyber Defense Visit

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan    

    North Carolina National Guard

    United Kingdom Members of Parliament (M.P.) including Nick Smith, center, met with North Carolina Government Leaders, Governor Josh Stein, North Carolina Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr., right, and Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, left, the Adjutant General of North Carolina, during the U.K. delegation’s tour of the North Carolina National Guard Cyber Security Response Force at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, April 28, 2025. The U.K. representatives, Smith, M.P.s Shaun Davies, Gagan Mohindra, and Baroness Evans of Bowes Park, a Member of the House of Lords, met with NCNG cyber professionals sharing best practices and defense of critical infrastructure from nonstate actors, criminal organizations, state-sponsored groups, and other real-world threats. “It was really impressive and I met the teams doing ground-breaking work,” Baroness Evans, said.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 12:26
    Photo ID: 9109570
    VIRIN: 250428-A-OU450-9294
    Resolution: 5454x3636
    Size: 12.29 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC - UK Cyber Defense Visit [Image 22 of 22], by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

