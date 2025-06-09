NC - UK Cyber Defense Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United Kingdom Members of Parliament met with North Carolina Government Leaders, including Governor Josh Stein, North Carolina Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr., and Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the Adjutant General of North Carolina, during the U.K. delegation’s tour of the North Carolina National Guard Cyber Security Response Force at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, April 28, 2025. The U.K. representatives met with NCNG cyber professionals sharing best practices and defense of critical infrastructure from nonstate actors, criminal organizations, state-sponsored groups, and other real-world threats. “It was really impressive, and I met the teams doing ground-breaking work,” Baroness Evans of Bowes Park, a U.K. House of Lords member, said.