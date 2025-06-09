VIP Land Nav Training Site Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officer Candidates (OCs) from the Phase I, Officer Candidate School (OCS), McCrady Training Center, South Carolina National Guard, received a visit from National Guard Officers at the Land Navigation exercise site, June 7, 2025. During the visit, OCs from South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, and Puerto Rico briefed the Officers with a summary of the mission they were performing. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez)