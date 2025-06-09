Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VIP Land Nav Training Site Visit [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VIP Land Nav Training Site Visit

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Officer Candidates (OCs) from the Phase I, Officer Candidate School (OCS), McCrady Training Center, South Carolina National Guard, received a visit from National Guard Officers at the Land Navigation exercise site on June 6, 2025. During the visit, OCs from South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, and Puerto Rico briefed the Officers with a summary of the mission they were performing. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 09:07
    Photo ID: 9108911
    VIRIN: 250607-A-HW727-1477
    Resolution: 3166x2261
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VIP Land Nav Training Site Visit [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Alexis Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VIP Land Nav Training Site Visit
    VIP Land Nav Training Site Visit
    VIP Land Nav Training Site Visit
    VIP Land Nav Training Site Visit
    VIP Land Nav Training Site Visit
    VIP Land Nav Training Site Visit
    VIP Land Nav Training Site Visit
    VIP Land Nav Training Site Visit
    VIP Land Nav Training Site Visit
    VIP Land Nav Training Site Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download