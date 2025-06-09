Grafenwoehr Dining Facility Celebrates Army 250th Birthday.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Michael Kimball, the 7th Army Training Command chief of staff, shakes hands with the youngest junior enlisted soldier present at the cake cutting ceremony for the 250th Army Birthday at the Tower Barracks' dining facility, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 13, 2025. Soldiers came out to the dining facility to celebrate and to pay homage to Soldiers past and present. Throughout 2025, Soldiers across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)