    Grafenwoehr Dining Facility Celebrates Army 250th Birthday. [Image 7 of 8]

    Grafenwoehr Dining Facility Celebrates Army 250th Birthday.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Col. Michael Kimball, the 7th Army Training Command Chief of Staff, along with the youngest junior enlisted soldier, cuts the birthday cake for the 250th Army Birthday as part of a cake cutting ceremony at the Dining Facility, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 13, 2025. Soldiers came out to the Dining Facility to celebrate and to pay homage to Soldiers past and present. Throughout 2025, Soldiers across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 09:29
    Photo ID: 9108916
    VIRIN: 250613-A-OI040-1058
    Resolution: 6950x4395
    Size: 12.86 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grafenwoehr Dining Facility Celebrates Army 250th Birthday. [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    #Army250

