250th Anniversary Army Birthday Run/Walk

U.S. Soldiers participate in the Army Birthday Run/Walk, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 13, 2025. The event is part of week-long celebrations across the country and the Army to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)
|06.13.2025
|06.13.2025 09:05
