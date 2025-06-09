250th Anniversary Army Birthday Run/Walk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers participate in the Army Birthday Run/Walk, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 13, 2025. The event is part of week-long celebrations across the country and the Army to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)