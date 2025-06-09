Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Anniversary Army Birthday Run/Walk [Image 8 of 8]

    250th Anniversary Army Birthday Run/Walk

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Soldiers participate in the Army Birthday Run/Walk, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 13, 2025. The event is part of week-long celebrations across the country and the Army to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 09:05
    Photo ID: 9108915
    VIRIN: 250613-A-TG778-1840
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 395.52 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250th Anniversary Army Birthday Run/Walk [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

