    USS Forest Sherman Arrives in Croatia [Image 6 of 9]

    RIJEKA, CROATIA

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Ensign Ethan Cruz 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    RIJEKA, Croatia – (June 3, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) speak with guests during a shipboard, pier side reception in Rijeka, Croatia, June 3, 2025. Forrest Sherman is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. The U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Ltjg. Cruz)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 07:48
    Photo ID: 9108718
    VIRIN: 250603-N-RW376-9490
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 213.57 KB
    Location: RIJEKA, HR
