USS Forest Sherman Arrives in Croatia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RIJEKA, Croatia – (June 3, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) speak with embassy representatives during a shipboard, pier side reception in Rijeka, Croatia, June 3, 2025. Forrest Sherman is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. The U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Ltjg. Cruz)