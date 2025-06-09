Sailors conduct a working party to transport packages aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a vertical replenishment in the South China Sea, June 11, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 05:29
|Photo ID:
|9108618
|VIRIN:
|250611-N-QV397-4010
|Resolution:
|1976x2964
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Curtis Wilbur Conduct Vertical Replenishment [Image 5 of 5], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.