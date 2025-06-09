Curtis Wilbur Conduct Vertical Replenishment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Jorden King, from Atlanta, Georgia, signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Indians” of Helicopter Combat Strike Squadron (HSC) 6 to take off on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a vertical replenishment in the South China Sea, June 11, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)