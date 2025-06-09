Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Vertical Replenishment [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Vertical Replenishment

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Jorden King, from Atlanta, Georgia, signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Indians” of Helicopter Combat Strike Squadron (HSC) 6 to take off on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a vertical replenishment in the South China Sea, June 11, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 05:29
    Photo ID: 9108605
    VIRIN: 250611-N-QV397-3105
    Resolution: 4063x2709
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Conduct Vertical Replenishment [Image 5 of 5], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Vertical Replenishment
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Vertical Replenishment
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Vertical Replenishment
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Vertical Replenishment
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Vertical Replenishment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vertical Replenishment
    United States Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    Indians of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6
    Nimitz Strike Group (CSG 11)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download