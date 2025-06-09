Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Sailors respond to an engineering casualty on the midship of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 11, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 04:40
    Photo ID: 9108536
    VIRIN: 250611-N-QV397-3012
    Resolution: 3389x2260
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailors Respond To Engineering Casualty [Image 2 of 2], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    damage control
    United States Navy
    engineering casualty
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11

