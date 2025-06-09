Curtis Wilbur Sailors Respond To A Engineering Casualty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman 1st Class Grant Gonyea, from Ilion, New York, briefs Sailors on the midship of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during an engineering casualty in the South China Sea, June 11, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)