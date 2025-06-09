Change of Command Ceremony 1-503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Travis H. Young, incoming Commander of the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, gives a speech during change of Ceremony, at the Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 12, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 01:52
|Photo ID:
|9108415
|VIRIN:
|250612-A-JM436-2332
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
