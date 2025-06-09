Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony 1-503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade [Image 10 of 21]

    Change of Command Ceremony 1-503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, render a salute during change of command ceremony, at the Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 12, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 01:52
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    173rdAirborneBrigade
    SETAF-AF

