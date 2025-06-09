Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-12 change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    MAG-12 change of command ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Aircraft Group 12 color guard hold the colors during a change of command ceremony for Marine Aircraft Group 12 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 12, 2025. Col. Kyle B. Shoop relinquished command to Col. William B. Millett III after serving as MAG-12 commanding officer for two years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)

