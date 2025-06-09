MAG-12 change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the Marine Aircraft Group 12 color guard hold the colors during a change of command ceremony for Marine Aircraft Group 12 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 12, 2025. Col. Kyle B. Shoop relinquished command to Col. William B. Millett III after serving as MAG-12 commanding officer for two years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)